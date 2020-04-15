COVID-19 recovery: China Southern Airlines' intensive recovery effort
China Southern Airlines' domestic recovery has been as intensive as Air China's and slightly more aggressive than China Eastern's. But like its two rivals, China Southern has become more circumspect in the past two weeks, delaying and moderating capacity resumption plans.
China Southern has also changed course over the past week, clipping near term (April) domestic capacity redeployment, at least according to its schedule filings. By global standards, however, China Southern is providing a vast number of seats per week in the domestic market - some 1.5 million - which is only 30% below prior year levels.
