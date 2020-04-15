COVID-19 Recovery: China Eastern Airlines regains lost ground

China Eastern Airlines is firmly on the COVID-19 recovery path, though its domestic capacity levels have not been restored as aggressively as the carrier originally planned, via its forward schedule filings. Unlike Beijing-based Air China, Shanghai-based China Eastern is not expecting to produce seat numbers in the domestic market that reach prior year levels during the upcoming peak Labor Day holidays in May.

China Eastern has consistently delayed the redeployment of ‘normal’ levels of service over the past few weeks. Domestic capacity remains roughly 45-50% below prior-year levels. The volume of domestic seat production is however vastly ahead of rivals overseas, whose domestic markets are now being shuttered.