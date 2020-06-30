COVID 19: Peru’s cases climb as airlines work to relaunch
The outbreak of COVID-19 occurred later in Latin America than other areas in the world, and countries in the region remain in the depths of the crisis. Peru issued 'stay at home' orders early on in the pandemic, yet its case counts remain high, second behind Brazil's in South America.
Similarly to other countries in Latin America, Peru was charting solid passenger growth before the pandemic, with low cost operators driving some of the expansion.
But the market was experiencing changing dynamics during the last couple of years, and it appears that there will be three dominant domestic airlines in Peru when the dust settles.
The country appears poised to reopen its airspace in the coming weeks, and stakeholders are stressing that financial relief is urgently needed for Peru’s aviation industry.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.