COVID-19: Spain overtakes Italy as second highest COVID-19 cases: CAPA update 07-Apr-2020

The airline will be the first airline to trial this technology, which can monitor the temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate of any person using an airport touch point, such as a check in or information kiosk, a bag drop facility, a security point or immigration gate. The Elenium system will automatically suspend the self service check in or bag drop process if a passenger's vital signs indicate potential symptoms of illness. It will then divert to a teleconference or alert qualified staff on site, who can make further assessments and manage travellers as appropriate. The carrier will initially trial the monitoring technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport at the end of Apr-2020 and throughout May-2020. [ more - original PR ]

easyJet announced (06-Apr-2020) it successfully issued a GBP600 million Commercial Paper through the COVID-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). easyJet also issued a utilisation request to fully draw down on its USD500 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), secured against aircraft assets.

RavnAir Group applied (05-Apr-2020) for voluntary petitions of relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code to obtain immediate debtor-in-possession funding. Due to the coronavirus crisis and the loss of 90% of passenger revenue at Ravn Alaska, PenAir and Ravn Connect, the group has grounded all 72 aircraft, ceased all operations and temporarily laid off all employees.

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda, via his personal LinkedIn account, urged (06-Apr-2020) the Government of Panama to grant immediate support to the air transport sector in the country to save jobs and to maintain air connectivity, which will be a critical pillar of Panama's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

China and other East Asian nations were in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. It is reasonable to assume they should equally be the first to emerge. As we search for a tipping point in the global battle against COVID-19, these Asian markets may offer cause for optimism - or at least the signs of what the road back might look like. The most recent schedule filings certainly support that emergence proposition, for domestic airline market regrowth. International expansion will be some time away as many countries remain effectively locked against international visitation. In some cases it is two steps forward, one step back, as concerns remain about lingering pockets of contamination. But a consistent pattern is emerging of domestic markets that have turned the corner. The domestic airline markets of China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Indonesia are all clearly demonstrating a belief by their airlines that a corner has been turned, as they re-introduce capacity into the market. While welcome signs, they may not yet all be timely.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extra layer of complexity for network planners worldwide as airlines are working carefully to preserve some level of network integrity once the crisis is over. But that remains a tricky exercise, since the duration of the pandemic remains anyone’s guess. American Airlines has outlined its planned international reductions for the peak season in the Northern Hemisphere, which will result in a 60% cut in capacity. The adjustments include a mix of pushing back the dates for the resumption of service in some markets and a decision by the airline to eliminate seasonal services in a number of markets. American’s hub in Philadelphia appears to be bearing the brunt of seasonal route cuts. The airline has launched numerous routes to secondary trans Atlantic markets, which were performing well before COVID-19 wiped out in demand in a matter of weeks. American is striking an optimistic tone, noting that 25 seasonal flights are suspended until the US summer of 2021; however it is entirely too early to determine whether demand in some markets will regain pre-pandemic levels by next summer.