COVID-19: Lat-Am airline capacity reduces further as cases climb
COVID-19: Latin America airline capacity reduces further as cases climb (CAPA Weekly 18-May-2020)
Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA's Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update.
We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.
The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.
Top news headlines:
- Latin America capacity set for further reductions as COVID cases climb;
- IATA baseline scenario for COVID-19 has global RPKs not recovering until 2023.
Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:
- Russia and Brazil continue to battle COVID-19 with over 70,000 new cases in a week.
