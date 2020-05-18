COVID-19: Lat-Am airline capacity reduces further as cases climb

COVID-19: Latin America airline capacity reduces further as cases climb (CAPA Weekly 18-May-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update.

We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- Latin America capacity set for further reductions as COVID cases climb;

- IATA baseline scenario for COVID-19 has global RPKs not recovering until 2023.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Russia and Brazil continue to battle COVID-19 with over 70,000 new cases in a week.