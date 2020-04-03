COVID-19: Island nations' serious loss of air services. Part 2

Part 1 of this report highlighted the important impact of the loss of air services on island nations. I

In Part 2, the report examines the effects of losing air services on Norway's islands and remote areas; the Azores; Bermuda; Cape Verde; some other tourism-dependent South Pacific islands; and remote Comoros.

The report concludes with brief speculation on how the nature of public service obligation air services may change in future - and not just for islands.