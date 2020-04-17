COVID-19: Iceland’s air transport business is battling on
Storms are not unusual in Iceland, especially during the winter. It is not uncommon for Keflavik International Airport to be closed for days on end, owing to high winds.
The current storm is as invisible as the wind and has closed down the country, never mind the airport. But Iceland is as resilient and adaptable as its terrain, climate and geographical isolation demand it must be.
The national airline has been able to retain a semblance of a working schedule – more so than many other international airlines – and is well positioned to take advantage of that fact once lockdowns in the country and elsewhere begin to be removed.
