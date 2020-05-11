COVID-19: Hong Kong airline capacity could rebound in May

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update.

We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- Hong Kong could see capacity rebounding in May-2020;

- IATA: Onboard social distancing would make most airlines financially unviable.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global COVID-19 cases reach 4 million mark

- China drops out of top 10 infected countries in the world

- Avianca files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy