COVID-19: Global cases exceed one million: CAPA update 03-Apr-2020

IATA urged (01-Apr-2020) governments in the Middle East and Africa to provide financial relief to airlines as the latest IATA scenario for potential revenue loss by carriers reched USD19 billion for the Middle East and USD4 billion for Africa. This translates to a drop in industry revenues of 32% year-on-year for Africa and 39% for the Middle East for 2020. Impacts at a national level include:

IAG reached (02-Apr-2020) an agreement with trade unions GMB and Unite the Union to gain access to the UK's COVID-19 Job Retention Scheme for around 30,000 British Airways cabin crew and ground based employees during Apr/May-2020. Under the scheme, furloughed employees will receive 80% of their base pay and of certain allowances.

Southwest Airlines announced (02-Apr-2020) its intention to apply to the US Department of Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in order to discuss specific details regarding grants that could increase its liquidity and provide job security until 30-Sep-2020.

The measure is due to restrictions on travel imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kenya Airways, via its official Twitter account, announced (02-Apr-2020) "For the first time in our history we've put a pause on our flights" (Nairobi News, 02-Apr-2020).

Kenya Airways: 'For the first time in our history we've put a pause on our flights'

IATA estimates an USD1.3 billion loss in revenues in Peru due to the pandemic. IATA suggested that the government implement the following measures:

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda requested the Government of Peru implement measures to assist airlines in the country to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (Aero Latin News, 02-Apr-2020).

Australia is fortunate in being able to boast perhaps the most efficient and best managed airline in the world. Qantas is by many measures a leader – in establishing the highly successful dual brand, with Jetstar, in its international strategy, an unmatched frequent flyer programme and data aggregation capability, a powerful distribution strategy….the list goes on. And it has a remarkably strong balance sheet, with provisions made to weather a long storm.

Qantas also dominates the Australian domestic air services market at all levels, owning more than two thirds of it, and much more in some pockets.

That includes regional markets, tourism markets and, above all the almost AUD10 billion corporate market, where it holds about a 90% share.

Internationally it also has a selection of valuable routes, such as the US, as well as very strong airline partnerships.

In those circumstances, does Australia need a strong second airline? Should Virgin Australia be bailed out?