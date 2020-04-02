COVID-19: Global deaths increasing by more than 10% every day: CAPA update 02-Apr-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- ICAO: COVID-19 could cut pax traffic by 528 million, and USD118bn in airline revenue in 1H2020;

- Air New Zealand reduces domestic schedule by 95%.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- Global deaths increasing by more than 10% every day;

- For the second day in a row more than 75,000 new cases were diagnosed.