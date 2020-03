COVID-19 cases surge in the US, global aviation impact spreads: CAPA update 20-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

165 countries now affected

Mauritius, Fiji, El Salvador, Chad and Nicaragua were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 165.

Top ten locations for COVID-19, excluding China (20-Mar-2020)

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (20-Mar-2020)

United States cumulative cases (20-Mar-2020)

China vs Global (excluding China) cumulative cases (20-Mar-2020)

Global mortality rate (yellow line) vs. key locations mortality rate (20-Mar-2020)

China vs. Italy mortality cases (20-Mar-2020)

Italy has overtaken China to become the country with the most deaths as result of COVID-19. The graph below shows both countries from the date of first death to today, clearly illustrating the rapid pace of the impact in Italy.

Daily increase in COVID-19 cases, selected countries : Day 1 = 100 case threshold

The growth rate of the COVID-19 virus has differed greatly between countries depending on the measures in place to combat the spread. Aggressive containment in countries like Japan and Singapore has slowed the pace of spread of the virus.

The comparison below shows the growth rate per selected country once each has reached 100 cases, so there are different start dates e.g. that threshold was reached first for Japan, so that country was 27 days in.

Aggressive containment appears to slow the growth rate (daily counting starts once the country reaches 100 cases)

Air Capacity Update: Australia braces for border closures

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday a ban on non citizens and non residents from entering Australia, effective 21:00 on 19-Mar-2020. Mr Morrison reported that he consulted New Zealand to "align arrangements across the Tasman Sea" and a 14-day isolation period for those returning will remain in place. As a result, Australia's largest airlines Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia both announced dramatic reductions to their international and domestic capacity.

Australia weekly total system seat capacity w/c 16-Mar-2020

Aviation & Travel Industry news updates

1. Global:

US Ambassador to the UN resigns from Boeing board over request for COVID-19 support Boeing announced (19-Mar-2020) the resignation of Nikki R Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN, from the company's board of directors, effective 16-Mar-2020. Ambassador Haley served on the finance and audit committees, having joined the board on 29-Apr-2019. Ambassador Haley informed Boeing that, as a matter of philosophical principle, she does not believe it should seek support from the Federal Government, and therefore decided to resign from the board. Boeing is involved in discussions to address the near term liquidity needs of the aerospace, travel, and other sectors affected by the current COVID-19 crisis. [ more - original PR

2. Asia:

China: CAAC calls on airlines to reduce intl capacity, diverts Beijing arrivals to other airports CAAC requested (19-Mar-2020) airlines reduce international capacity as part of efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. The civil aviation authority stated several international services operated by Chinese airlines scheduled to arrive at Beijing in the near term will be diverted to other airports, including Tianjin, Taiyuan and Hohhot. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - Chinese - II] [more - original PR - Chinese - III] India: Indian Government to prohibit all international arrivals from 22-Mar-2020 to 29-Mar-2020 India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced (19-Mar-2020) "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport for any airport in India", effective 22-Mar-2020 to 29-Mar-2020. The ministry added: "As such, no incoming scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to disembark its passengers *on Indian soil* (Foreigner or Indian)". The temporary measure is aimed at preventing the transmission of coronavirus. [more - original PR]

Australia/New Zealand: New Zealand closes borders to all foreign nationals

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern further restricted (19-Mar-2020) travel measures, prohibiting all foreign nationals from arriving into New Zealand, effective immediately. New Zealanders, their partners, legal guardians or any dependent children travelling with them may return. Restrictions apply to Pacific Island nations, which have previously been exempted. [ more - original PR