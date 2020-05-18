COVID-19: CAPA lists airports' varied sanitary protection measures

Most of the discussion around the future of air travel has focused on the in flight experience, such as achieving some form of social distancing, sanitary controls and the resulting operating economics.

But for passengers, the entire journey is only as safe as its weakest link, between origin and destination. A key ingredient of that journey is passing through at least two airports, on departure and arrival. And ideally, that experience should be standard - and safe.

It is clear that a new industry segment is forming, the same way as it did to tackle security and environmental issues. Airports are going to have to make extensive changes to the way passengers are handled. One obvious element of that is avoiding queues.

It is going to be big and expensive and someone – in one way or another, the passenger – is going to have to pay for it.