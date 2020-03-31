COVID-19: Canada's major airlines better positioned for survival

As COVID-19 coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the global aviation and travel industries, Canada’s airlines are joining their counterparts worldwide in significantly pulling down their operations.

Passenger operations at the company’s largest airline, Air Canada, are essentially coming to a standstill, and other Canadian airlines have also been forced to cut the bulk of their operations.

As is the case in other regions around the world, it is unpredictable how the Canadian aviation industry will have changed once the COVID-19 crisis is over, but it is likely that not all current operators will survive.