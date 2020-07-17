COVID 19: Brazil remains a paradox during the pandemic
Brazil continues to be a study in contrasts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country’s case numbers have exploded, but two of the country’s largest airlines posted solid month-on-month traffic results for Jun-2020, and plan to keep adding back service through Aug-2020.
Even as Brazil remains in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, some data suggests that a sizeable proportion of the country’s population seems interested in travelling before YE2020. And even as the country attracts scrutiny for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil has done more to help its airlines than other countries in the region.
