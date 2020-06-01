COVID-19: aviation recovery in Argentina & Brazil marred by missteps
Latin America experienced the onset of the COVID-19 crisis later than other regions in the world, and it will take longer for countries in South and Central America to recover from the pandemic. Some countries in the region were already battling economic weakness, and the challenges created by crisis will further weaken the overall economic health of Latin America.
The response by governments in the region has been varied, with little financial assistance being offered to airlines and the arbitrary decision by Argentina to ground air travel to, from, and within the country until Sep-2020.
Now Brazil is a hotbed of the COVID-19 outbreak; if the country cannot make progress in containing the virus, its already weakening economy will be dragged down even further, and that will have a knock-on effect on the recovery of air travel.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.