COVID-19: aviation recovery in Argentina & Brazil marred by missteps

Latin America experienced the onset of the COVID-19 crisis later than other regions in the world, and it will take longer for countries in South and Central America to recover from the pandemic. Some countries in the region were already battling economic weakness, and the challenges created by crisis will further weaken the overall economic health of Latin America.

The response by governments in the region has been varied, with little financial assistance being offered to airlines and the arbitrary decision by Argentina to ground air travel to, from, and within the country until Sep-2020.

Now Brazil is a hotbed of the COVID-19 outbreak; if the country cannot make progress in containing the virus, its already weakening economy will be dragged down even further, and that will have a knock-on effect on the recovery of air travel.