COVID-19 Aviation Impact: CAPA Daily Update – 11-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

110 countries now affected

Brunei Darussalam, Cyprus, Guernsey, Mongolia and Panama were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 110.

Top ten locations for COVID-19 excluding China (10-Mar-2020)

Meanwhile the number of new cases in China is flatlining.

China cumulative cases (10-Mar-2020)

Top ten locations by daily cases increase (10-Mar-2020)

Air Capacity Update: USA - international capacity reductions evident

COVID-19 cases have doubled in the US in the last 24-hours with 259 new cases reported and a total of 472 – representing a 121% increase.

Year-on-year international air capacity for the United States has been consistently down in 2020, and while growth had been projected for May-2020 this capacity will certainly be revised downwards on the basis of recent statements.

United States of America weekly total by international system seat capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020

Aviation & Travel Industry updates

1. Global:

ICAO Council adopts COVID-19 Declaration and guidance for governments on how to deal with COVID-19

ICAO Council adopted (09-Mar-2020) a special declaration on coronavirus, affirming the urgent need to reduce the risks of the spread of coronvirus by air transport, and to protect the health of air travellers and aviation personnel. ICAO expressed appreciation for the cooperation of airlines, airports and other industry participants in working with governments and international organisations to help implement response measures, along with expressing concern about the economic impact on air transport and civil aviation. It also stressed the importance of:

Ensuring that response actions and measures are based on science and facts;

Engaging in cross-sector collaboration and the principles of multilateralism, strong international cooperation and coordination among all entities involved in the joint action against this public health emergency of international concern;

Providing reliable and timely information to aviation authorities, airlines and other aircraft operators, airports and the public to help control the further spread of the virus. In addition, the declaration expressed strong support for the calls by the WHO for states to perform their own risk assessments and adapt their response measures accordingly, taking into account international health regulations. It called on states to: Apply existing regulations and guidance, particularly the standards and recommended practices and other relevant international standards in the Convention on International Civil Aviation, when addressing outbreaks of communicable diseases;

Apply existing recommendations and guidance provided by the WHO, in accordance with each country's risk assessment and unique circumstances;

Foster and implement a culture of collaboration and information sharing among public health and civil aviation authorities through the establishment of national facilitation committees comprising all relevant entities, in line with ICAO provisions;

Proactively join, contribute to and assist the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation;

Take the necessary actions to maintain the sustainability of air transport and the highest level of safety. [more - original PR] In addition, the declaration expressed strong support for the calls by the WHO for states to perform their own risk assessments and adapt their response measures accordingly, taking into account international health regulations. It called on states to:

2. Asia:

China: Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport pax declines 80% in Feb-2020

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport reported (11-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2020: Passengers: 902,000, -79.5% year-on-year; Domestic: 840,900, -78.8%; International: 55,700, -85.6%; Regional: 5500, -88.4%;

Cargo: 61,500 tonnes, +7.9%; Domestic: 44,600 tonnes, +18.7%; International: 14,000 tonnes, -16.5%; Regional: 2900, +9.1%;

Aircraft movements: 12,300, -57.8%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Australia / New Zealand: Australian Government extends Italy travel ban

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government extended its travel ban to Italy from 18:00 on 11-Mar-2020 (ABC/7 News/9 News, 11-Mar-2020). Mr Morrison stated: "I think that it is important not to overstate this… Italy itself has effectively put itself into lockdown with travel now, and this largely closes that loop".