COVID-19: Airport investments no longer so risk free
“Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs Worthington”, was the advice in Noel Coward’s 1935 song. “The profession’s overcrowded and the struggle’s pretty tough”. The struggle goes on, and it still holds true.
Right now there are no stages.
The recommendation could just as easily be “don’t let your daughter buy airport shares”, because while they have always been regarded highly for their longevity and staying power, 2020 – a year everyone wants to forget even while it is only three months old, thanks to Sars-CoV-2 (as it is technically known: the medical syndrome COVID-19 is to the Sars-CoV-2 virus what Aids is to HIV) – is a completely different ball game from anything that has gone before, with airport equity in free fall.
The struggle is pretty tough here too, but the skies are anything but overcrowded. There are, though, some glimpses of light at the end of the tunnel.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.