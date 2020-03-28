COVID-19: Airport investments no longer so risk free

“Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs Worthington”, was the advice in Noel Coward’s 1935 song. “The profession’s overcrowded and the struggle’s pretty tough”. The struggle goes on, and it still holds true.

Right now there are no stages.

The recommendation could just as easily be “don’t let your daughter buy airport shares”, because while they have always been regarded highly for their longevity and staying power, 2020 – a year everyone wants to forget even while it is only three months old, thanks to Sars-CoV-2 (as it is technically known: the medical syndrome COVID-19 is to the Sars-CoV-2 virus what Aids is to HIV) – is a completely different ball game from anything that has gone before, with airport equity in free fall.

The struggle is pretty tough here too, but the skies are anything but overcrowded. There are, though, some glimpses of light at the end of the tunnel.