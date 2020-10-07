COVID-19, 6-Oct-2020: Canada aviation stalls as restrictions remain

Welcome to the 6-Oct-2020 edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- Canada aviation stalls as restrictions remain in place;

- ICAO: Global RPKs declined 79.8% in Jul-2020;

- US Treasury closes loans with seven US airlines for financial aid under CARES Act.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- More than 35 million cases now diagnosed globally.