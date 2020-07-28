COVID-19, 27-Jul-2020: US spike in cases stalls air capacity growth

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- United States capacity growth stalls as cases increase;

- IATA: Airlines to continue to minimise cash burn and preserve liquidity;

- US FAA planning to issue NPRM on Boeing 737 MAX airworthiness 'in the near future'.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global cases breaks 16 million mark.