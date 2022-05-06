Could Hong Kong International use Zhuhai Airport as a domestic terminal 40km distant?
An unusual configuration of airports is under way in the Greater Bay Economic Area, which encompasses Hong Kong, Macau and China’s Guangdong province, a megalopolis of over 70 million people.
The objective is to use Zhuhai Airport as a feeder transit point for domestic air passengers, onto a bridge, the world’s longest, and into Hong Kong International Airport.
Zhuhai Airport serves the city of Zhuhai, a prefecture-level modern city in Guangdong province with a population of 2.5 million. One of the airports is entirely international (Hong Kong), whereas the other is entirely domestic. That was at the end of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation remains the case today.
But to achieve that goal the Hong Kong Airport Authority will probably have to raise its 55% stake in the Zhuhai airport.
