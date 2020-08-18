Copenhagen Airports: 1H2020 report; could lose up to EUR134 million
Fundamentally, there is little difference between Copenhagen Airports A/S’ 1H2020 financial report and those of other similarly sized organisations who have recently reported, such as Fraport and Groupe ADP. All of them report heavy financial losses that are set to continue, cut-backs in expenditure, and job losses.
One way in which it does differ is that CPH intends to honour commitments it has made to environmental sustainability, ensuring that Kastrup Airport remains the ‘hub of choice’ in the region.
Coming on top of the continuing response to demands due to the virus epidemic, the company has quite a challenge on its hands.
