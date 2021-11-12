COP26 Summary – aviation discussed on ‘Transport Day’

The much-anticipated COP26 Climate Summit is drawing to a conclusion. There appears to have been a great deal of talking (perhaps even blah blah blah), as usual, but not so much in the way of action.

The transport sector was not discussed until almost the last day, when a coalition was announced to put forward a declaration that encourages net zero carbon emissions globally from the air transport business by 2050, and which placed emphasis on the need for ICAO to see it through.

Separately, a proposal from the former Governor of the Bank of England that the financial sector should take it on itself to meet net zero goals by 2050 has implications for the way that that sector finances airlines and airports in the future, with respect to environmental goals.