COP26 Summary – aviation discussed on ‘Transport Day’
The much-anticipated COP26 Climate Summit is drawing to a conclusion. There appears to have been a great deal of talking (perhaps even blah blah blah), as usual, but not so much in the way of action.
The transport sector was not discussed until almost the last day, when a coalition was announced to put forward a declaration that encourages net zero carbon emissions globally from the air transport business by 2050, and which placed emphasis on the need for ICAO to see it through.
Separately, a proposal from the former Governor of the Bank of England that the financial sector should take it on itself to meet net zero goals by 2050 has implications for the way that that sector finances airlines and airports in the future, with respect to environmental goals.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.