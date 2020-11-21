Consortium bid for Budapest Airport; more political than it appears?

The relationship between what is now a private wholly owned (by foreign interests) capital city airport and the political party that has been in power in Hungary since 2010 is an unstable one. When it was originally privatised in 2005, Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport was threatened with renationalisation by that party, which was not then in power.

Another 15 years on, an unlikely sounding and unsolicited bid for the airport put together by a partially owned state oil company and other (so far unnamed) consortium members has led to the suggestion that the government might have chosen this moment to make a move for the airport.

Whatever the truth of the matter, the bidder(s) are ranged against a formidable opponent, which has invested heavily in it.