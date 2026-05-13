Condor: 70 year-old German leisure airline looks to the future after state aid repayment
Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber told the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition on 24-Apr-2026 that its controlling shareholder may bring in a minority shareholder to support long term growth.
London-based investment firm Attestor owns 51% of the German leisure airline. Mr Gerber said it is considering strategic options to achieve "meaningful synergies with the right partner and then move Condor to the next level".
Meanwhile, Condor has repaid state aid dating back to the 2019 collapse of its previous owner Thomas Cook Group and the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.
Shrugging off the loss of Lufthansa feed into its long haul network, Condor has developed its own feeder network and is the only leading German airline currently following a growth path.
As it celebrates 70 years since its first flight in 1956, Condor's growing poise is evident.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.