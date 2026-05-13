Condor: 70 year-old German leisure airline looks to the future after state aid repayment

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber told the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition on 24-Apr-2026 that its controlling shareholder may bring in a minority shareholder to support long term growth.

London-based investment firm Attestor owns 51% of the German leisure airline. Mr Gerber said it is considering strategic options to achieve "meaningful synergies with the right partner and then move Condor to the next level".

Meanwhile, Condor has repaid state aid dating back to the 2019 collapse of its previous owner Thomas Cook Group and the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

Shrugging off the loss of Lufthansa feed into its long haul network, Condor has developed its own feeder network and is the only leading German airline currently following a growth path.

As it celebrates 70 years since its first flight in 1956, Condor's growing poise is evident.