Competitive dynamics are shifting for South Korean LCCs
The tragic crash of a Jeju Air 737-800 on 29-Dec-2024 has turned the spotlight on the South Korean LCC industry, a sector that is in the process of undergoing significant change.
It is yet to be determined what the ramifications of the crash will be for Jeju Air and other airlines.
However, even aside from that, the LCC market is in a state of flux as 2025 begins.
Jeju Air is the largest of the South Korean LCCs, although it will soon be overtaken when Korean Air's and Asiana's LCC subsidiaries are merged. And another independent LCC, T'Way, has also been boosted as a side-effect of the seismic Korean Air-Asiana deal.
Meanwhile, Eastar Jet is back on a growth track, with new ownership.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.