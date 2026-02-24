COMAC's reality check: supply chains and sanctions mean slower output; western access narrows

COMAC once again commanded significant attention at the Singapore Airshow, underlining Asia's enduring centrality to its ambitions as geopolitical realities continue to complicate its advance into Western markets.

The Chinese OEM's prominent presence highlighted both its technological progress and the strategic constraints shaping its future.

While the C919 programme is steadily maturing, and domestic deliveries are rising, the broader operating environment has become markedly more complex.

Heightened US-China political and economic tensions, combined with continued reliance on Western suppliers for critical systems, have left COMAC navigating one of the most challenging periods in its short commercial history.

In 2025 production and deliveries were curtailed by supply chain disruptions, regulatory hurdles, and escalating trade frictions, underscoring the fragility of globally integrated aerospace manufacturing.

These pressures have forced COMAC to recalibrate production targets, temper growth expectations, and reassess its long term industrial strategy. Yet, the company remains buoyed by the scale and resilience of China's domestic aviation market, which offers a crucial buffer against international uncertainty.

As COMAC enters 2026, its trajectory reflects a delicate balancing act between ambition and pragmatism: expanding output while reducing vulnerability, pursuing self-sufficiency without compromising quality or certification, and strengthening its Asian footprint while keeping one eye firmly on its long term aspiration for global acceptance.