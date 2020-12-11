Colombia: two new start-up airlines; incumbents ready to compete

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Colombia was Latin America’s third largest aviation market, and one of the faster growing areas in the region. Obviously the crisis has hobbled some of that potential for the short term, but there is no shortage of ambition for Colombia’s potential once the country starts to recover.

Colombia joined several nations in Latin America in shutting off its domestic and international airspace in Mar-2020 in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. The country began opening up in Sep-2020, and Colombia’s ASKs are on a steady progression upwards, after bottoming out during the months of airspace closures.

There are at least two potential start-up airlines aiming to launch in Colombia, and the country’s incumbent airlines are leveraging their position to ensure they are competitive during the recovery, and in a post-pandemic environment.