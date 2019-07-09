Colombia aviation: Avianca’s upheaval while competitors expand
Colombia logged both solid domestic and solid international passenger growth during the first four months of 2019, reflecting the ample opportunities that exist in Latin America’s third largest aviation market as the country’s economy remains fairly stable.
But Colombia’s largest airline, Avianca, is in a period of upheaval, fighting negative credit ratings, undergoing a sudden change in board control and naming a new CEO after its previous chief executive abruptly left the airline.
Despite those challenges, Avianca is maintaining its leading share in Colombia’s domestic market.
But Avianca’s largest rivals are planning growth in Colombia, which is adding pressure as Avianca aims to hit the reset button and execute its strategy to leverage its position as one of Latin America’s largest airline groups.
