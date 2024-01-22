CityJet, the survivor: 30 years of providing regional airline capacity to others

CityJet celebrated a milestone on 10-Jan-2024, 30 years since its first scheduled flight from Dublin to London City Airport on behalf of Virgin Atlantic. Since then, the regional airline has undergone many changes in its customer base, geographic focus, fleet, and ownership.

However, it has continued to concentrate on operating services for other airlines. It is now a leading provider of wet lease regional jet capacity across Europe.

The airline's headquarters are in Dublin, and it also has a planning unit in London, but the majority of its employees are in Denmark and Sweden. This reflects the importance of its contract to provide wet lease operations to SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

Since merging with Air Nostrum in Oct-2023 under the new holding company Strategic Alliance of Regional Airlines, CityJet is part of Europe's largest independent regional airline group by fleet size.

Securing more long term airline customers is a key challenge, but CityJet is a long term survivor, with a track record of adapting to change.