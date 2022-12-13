City council set to sell Auckland Airport stake? Part two – nation's tourism gateway

There has been little M&A activity in Southeast Asia and Oceania during the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from the unexpected sale of Sydney Airport, which concluded at the beginning of 2022.

Now, equally unexpectedly, comes confirmation that Auckland City Council, a long-time holder of equity in the city’s airport (which is the country’s global gateway), may sell that stake.

It is unlikely that any other public sector organisation would want to acquire that stake, even though neighbouring Manukau Council is also a shareholder.

And that means that the private sector may again be offered the opportunity to gain a toehold in the airport, although there is no certainty that the general population would acquiesce – even if they would be the beneficiaries of the sale by way of reduced rates.