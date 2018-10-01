Chorus Aviation: regional aircraft leasing business is looking solid
It’s been a year since Chorus Aviation made its debut into the regional aircraft leasing business, leveraging its long history of small jet and turboprop operations.
Chorus’ leasing business has built up a fleet of 26 aircraft, with 10 global customers. The company’s leasing arm is also branching out, working with airlines to forge operating leases for new aircraft deliveries and sale and leaseback agreements for some aircraft in customers’ existing fleets.
However, Chorus management is taking great care to stress the measured approach it is adopting for its leasing business; but at the same time, it is expecting plenty of opportunities in the pipeline.
