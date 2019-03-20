Chinese airlines: rapid international growth impacts foreign airlines

Summary

The number of Chinese airlines operating international services has grown from 15 to 29 over the past three years.

The number of Chinese airlines operating long haul services has grown from four to 10 over the past four years and will reach 12 this summer when Juneyao and Shanghai Airlines launch services to Europe.

Chinese airlines grew international seat capacity by 15% in 2018 and have more than doubled international seat capacity over the past six years.

Foreign airlines have grown in China at a much slower pace and for the first time in 2018 they accounted for less than half of international seat capacity to/from China.

Chinese airlines are pursuing more rapid international expansion in 2019, which will impact foreign competitors as yields and profits are further pressured.

29 Chinese airlines now operate international services

There are now 29 Chinese airlines operating international services (based on OAG schedule data for the week commencing 25-Feb-2019). At the moment there are only 11 airlines in China that operate entirely in the much larger domestic market.

Collectively, Chinese airlines have seven times more seat capacity in the domestic market (14 million weekly domestic seats compared to 2 million international seats).

The three largest airlines in China (Air China, China Eastern and China Southern) account for 61% of international seat capacity from Chinese airlines, or 33% of total international seat capacity (when foreign airlines are also included). Each of these airlines has well over 100 international routes and is relatively similar in size.

Another three airlines (Spring Airlines, Xiamen Airlines and Hainan Airlines) have at least 100,000 weekly international seats and account for another 12% of the international capacity generated by Chinese airlines.

A group of five medium size airlines (Shenzhen Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Shanghai Airlines and Shandong Airlines) account for another 15%

The remaining 18 competitors all have small international operations, less than 20,000 weekly seats, and combined account for 12% of the market. None of these smaller competitors has more than a 1% share and 14 of them have six or fewer international routes.

Chinese airlines ranked by international seat capacity and number of international routes: w/c 25-Feb-2019

Number of international Chinese airlines doubles in three years

A staggering 14 of the 29 airlines have launched international services over the past three years.

China Express Airlines, Loong Airlines, Tibet Airlines, West Air and 9 Air began international services in 2016 (based on OAG data).

China United Airlines, Chongqing Airlines, Donghai Airlines, Hebei Airlines, Kunming Airlines and Ruili Airlines launched international services in 2017.

Two more Chinese airlines, Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines and Qingdao Airlines, began international services in 2018. (9 Air also resumed international services in 2018; it initially launched international services in 2016 but did not operate any international flights in 2017.)

Chengdu Airlines became the latest Chinese airline to launch international services on 19-Jan-2019, when it began three weekly flights from Chengdu to Samui in Thailand.

Long-standing competitors also expand rapidly

Over the past five years, 17 Chinese airlines have started international services. Beijing Capital Airlines began international services in 2013, followed by Lucky Air and Okay Airways in 2014.

All 12 of the Chinese airlines that were already operating international services five years ago have also pursued rapid expansion. All 12 grew international seat capacity in 2018, with growth rates ranging from 5% to 26%.

All 12 have also grown international seat capacity by at least 60% over the past six years.

The three Chinese majors have grown at the slowest rate on a percentage basis but have each added 8 to 10 million annual seats. The nine medium sized airlines have grown at a faster rate but on a small base, adding at most 5 million annual seats.

Chinese airlines: annual international seat capacity, 2018 vs 2012

Rank Airline 2018 2017 2015 2012 1 year growth 3 year growth 6 year growth 1 China Eastern Airlines MU 22.960 21.184 18.252 13.356 +8% +26% +72% 2 China Southern Airlines CZ 19.721 17.325 15.527 10.577 +14% +27% +86% 3 Air China CA 19.782 17.610 16.717 11.942 +12% +18% +66% 4 Spring Airlines 9C 5.993 4.849 3.820 0.777 +24% +57% +671% 5 Xiamen Airlines MF 5.868 4.867 3.531 1.558 +21% +66% +277% 6 Hainan Airlines HU 5.323 4.304 1.898 1.447 +22% +181% +268% 7 Shanghai Airlines FM 3.079 2.924 2.453 1.744 +5% +26% +77% 8 Shenzhen Airlines ZH 3.076 2.614 1.920 1.112 +18% +60% +177% 9 Sichuan Airlines 3U 2.905 2.315 1.405 0.730 +26% +107% +298% 10 Juneyao Air HO 2.189 1.950 1.746 0.221 +12% +25% +782% 11 Shandong Airlines SC 2.197 1.880 1.457 0.389 +17% +51% +465% 12 Tianjin Airlines GS 0.882 0.744 0.740 0.085 +19% +19% +938% 13 Lucky Air 8L 0.809 0.710 0.165 0 +14% +390% N/A 14 Beijing Capital Airlines JD 0.786 0.638 0.439 0 +23% +79% N/A 15 Okay Airways BK 0.456 0.478 0.365 0 -5% +25% N/A 16 Hebei Airlines NS 0.384 0.121 0 0 +218% N/A N/A 17 Ruili Airlines DR 0.264 0.072 0 0 +269% N/A N/A 18 Chongqing Airlines OQ 0.143 0.018 0 0 +711% N/A N/A 19 Loong Airlines GJ 0.137 0.061 0 0 +126% N/A N/A 20 West Air PN 0.135 0.142 0 0 -5% N/A N/A 21 Kunming Airlines KY 0.131 0.059 0 0 +120% N/A N/A 22 Donghai Airlines DZ 0.128 0.012 0 0 +949% N/A N/A 23 Tibet Airlines TV 0.112 0.059 0 0 +89% N/A N/A 24 China United Airlines KN 0.071 0.001 0 0 +7319% N/A N/A 25 China Express Airlines G5 0.061 0.026 0 0 +137% N/A N/A 26 Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines GX 0.035 0 0 0 N/A N/A N/A 27 9 Air AQ 0.026 0 0 0 N/A N/A N/A 28 Qingdao Airlines QW 0.022 0 0 0 N/A N/A N/A TOTAL (Chinese only) 97.675 84.963 70.435 43.938 +15% +39% +122% TOTAL (includes foreign) 191.752 173.296 146.926 104.450 +11% +46% +84%

Chinese airlines grow faster than foreign airlines

Chinese airlines have grown faster than foreign airlines and now account for more than half of total international seat capacity in China.

Chinese airlines overtook foreign airlines for the first time in 2018 and accounted for 51% of total international seat capacity. In 2017 they accounted for a 49% share. In 2012, Chinese airlines only accounted for a 42% share of total international seat capacity to/from China.



Foreign airline seat capacity in China increased by 7% in 2018, whereas Chinese airlines grew international seat capacity by 15%. Over the past six years foreign airline seat capacity has increased by 55%, while Chinese airlines have increased seat capacity by 122% (more than twice as fast).

Chinese airline international passenger traffic increased by 14% in 2018

Chinese airlines flew 74.94 million international passengers in 2018, representing a 14% increase compared to the 65.71 million carried in 2017 (based on CAAC data). This includes a 10% increase in Hong Kong Macau and Taiwan traffic to 11.27 million passengers and a 15% increase in other markets to 63.67 million.

In 2012, Chinese airlines flew only 31.5 million international passengers (including 8.3 million to/from Hong Kong, Macau). The CAAC does not report traffic data for foreign airlines and only provides a figure for all Chinese airlines combined (without any breakdown by airline) and breaks the combined Chinese airline traffic figure down into three segments (domestic, Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan and "international").

Domestic passenger traffic has grown at a slower rate than the CAAC's international segment (excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) for six out of the past seven years.

Domestic passenger traffic in China has grown by 160% this decade – from 210.60 million in 2009 to 548.05 million in 2018 – whereas international passenger traffic (excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) has grown by 332% – from 14.74 million in 2009 to 63.67 million in 2018.

This reflects the increased focus on the international market, in line with Chinese government aspirations.

Chinese airlines: annual international passenger traffic (excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), 2008 to 2018

In the above graph Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are excluded. In all other tables and graphs in this report Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are included in the international figures because these are categorised as international by CAPA and OAG.

Foreign airlines impacted by rapid expansion from Chinese competitors

Chinese airlines are again expanding more rapidly than foreign airlines in 2019. Based on current weekly seat capacity data, the Chinese airlines share of has reached 53% compared to 47% for foreign airlines.

The rapid expansion of Chinese airlines is having a major impact on foreign airlines. While demand for international services to/from China continue to grow rapidly, the huge influx of capacity from Chinese airlines have pressured yields, impacting the profitability of foreign airlines.

Top 10 foreign airlines in China ranked by weekly seat capacity: w/c 25-Feb-2019 Rank Airline Weekly seats Capacity share 1 Cathay Dragon KA 154,424 4.0% 2 Korean Air KE 92,032 2.4% 3 Asiana Airlines OZ 83,040 2.2% 4 Hong Kong Airlines HX 67,908 1.8% 5 Thai AirAsia FD 65,522 1.7% 6 All Nippon Airways NH 63,265 1.7% 7 Thai Lion Air SL 62,466 1.6% 8 Air Macau NX 49,340 1.3% 9 Scoot TR 47,328 1.2% 10 AirAsia AK 43,680 1.1%

All these foreign airlines are heavily exposed to China and have been impacted by aggressive expansion from Chinese competitors.

One good example of how Chinese competitors have impacted a foreign airline is Scoot.

China is Scoot's largest international market, currently accounting for 18% of its total seats and 23% of its ASKs. Scoot's Chinese routes have historically performed well, leading to rapid expansion.

However, Scoot was in the red in the first three quarters of its current fiscal year (which ends 31-Mar-2019) and is expected to end the year in the red for the first time in four years, due partially to a swing in its performance on China routes.

Impact on foreign airlines intensifies as Chinese airlines expand long haul

The impact on foreign airlines is not limited to the local China market. Chinese airlines have started to compete aggressively for sixth freedom traffic, impacting other markets such as Australia -Europe and Southeast Asia North America . It is not unusual for Chinese airlines to offer return fares below USD600 in these markets.

Chinese airlines have started to pursue more sixth freedom traffic in an attempt to fill a surge in long haul capacity that far outstrips local demand. There are now 10 Chinese airlines operating long haul services (Europe or North America ), compared to only four airlines four years ago.

The six new entrants are: Beijing Capital, Lucky Air, Sichuan Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Tianjin Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Two more new competitors, Juneyao Airlines and Shanghai Airlines, are planning to begin long haul services in Jun-2019. Juneyao plans to serve Helsinki from Shanghai and Shanghai Airlines plans to serve Budapest from Shanghai.

The six new entrants currently operate a combined 14 routes to Europe and 10 routes to North America. Five of these airlines also serve Australia (which does not necessarily qualify as long haul, depending on the definition and the specific route).

Donghai Airlines also began serving Australia in 2018 but only serves Darwin using 737 narrowbody aircraft. Donghai is therefore not included among the 10 airlines currently operating long haul services.

Chinese airlines have launched many more long haul routes over the past year

Over the past year Chinese airlines have launched 24 routes to Europe, four routes to the Americas and six routes to the Middle East or Africa . More routes to North America would likely have been launched if it had not been for bilateral constraints.

Chinese airlines also have launched more than 120 new international routes within Asia over the past year. While this is a huge figure, these routes are mainly to markets that have experienced a large increase in Chinese visitor numbers.

Outbound demand from China is growing rapidly as the number of Chinese travelling abroad is increasing rapidly. However, in some markets the number of seats is increasing faster than demand. This is the case in some regional international markets but the most acute examples are in long haul markets.

The risk of new routes within Asia is also significantly lower than of new long haul routes as they can be operated with narrowbody aircraft. Most of these routes rely mainly, or entirely, on block bookings from travel agents selling holiday packages, further reducing the risk.

Chinese airlines: number of international routes by region (with number of routes launched over the past year in parenthesis)