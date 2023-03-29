China’s international air travel recovery: part two – airlines boost capacity

Moves by Chinese and other governments this year have reduced many of the hurdles that were preventing a recovery in travel to and from China.

Airlines are now responding by resuming more of their pre-pandemic flights to mainland China. This has already meant that China’s international capacity has increased in recent months, and now airlines are signalling that more ambitious steps are forthcoming.

Many routes to China were restarted in Jan-Mar-2023, and even greater increases are due to occur in Apr-2023. This should accelerate the capacity rebound dramatically.

Part one of this analysis examined the complex series of measures undertaken by the Chinese government and other countries to reopen international flows to China, and where more steps are needed.

Part two highlights several examples of how airlines are boosting their China routes.