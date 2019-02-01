China-Europe aviation grows: a flurry of route applications

In Jan-2019 there have been 11 applications to the Civil Aviation Administration of China for route launches to Europe and one for an additional frequency. If they are all approved, there will be 10 new routes from China to Europe, of which seven will be to Italy. These possible launches would come on top of 11 other new routes already in the schedules for summer 2019 relative to summer 2018.

The new route applications involve five Chinese airlines, including one, Shanghai Airlines (applying to fly Shanghai-Budapest), that has not previously operated to Europe. Nine other airlines have entered the market between China and Western/Central Europe over the past five years.

The aviation market between China and Western/Central Europe has grown significantly over the past five years. The number of airlines operating in this market is up by nearly two thirds, the number of routes has more than doubled, and annual seat capacity is up by 150%.