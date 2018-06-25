Chicago O’Hare airport transit: potential for innovative technology

The desire to transport more passengers by rail directly into airport terminals (or at least to airport rail stations) at the expense of the private car is growing.

However, finding a way of doing that is not always simple. Existing lines may be inadequate, slower-moving local trains can clog them up, and the cost of building additional track may be prohibitive.

The American innovator Elon Musk is never far away when an innovative solution is called for. Troubled by road vehicle congestion around Los Angeles, he has envisaged a rapid construction tunnel network at multiple levels, which may be a resolution to the issue confronting Chicago’s O’Hare airport: how to get passengers from and to downtown on public transport much faster than at present, but not more expensively.

The technology is in its very early stages but airports and prospective ‘hyperloop’ rail operators will be watching the outcome of this project with keen interest.