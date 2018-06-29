Chatbots and millenials. Airline distribution in transition
The CAPA Americas Summit earlier this year addressed the airline distribution landscape - one of the fastest evolving elements of the industry at large, as airlines work to determine the best avenues for maximising their retailing strategies and enhancing positive brand awareness.
Voice technology and chatbots are emerging as the new frontiers in distribution and retailing, joining applications such as Twitter and Facebook, as desktops are all but obsolete in researching and booking travel.
Even as airlines continue their work to drive consumers to their own websites, a resounding message from industry players is that airlines need to study the digital and mobile habits of customers carefully, particularly the importance of messaging platforms to today’s airline passengers.
