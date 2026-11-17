LOT Polish Airlines (LOT), comfortably the leader on routes between Central Europe and North America, is also the main driver of capacity growth in this market.

Based on schedules for late Jul-2026 its summer capacity grew by 133% over the past 10 years, faster than market growth of 120%. LOT's launch of Warsaw-San Francisco services in summer 2026 was its 10th North American route.

Air Serbia's May-2026 launch of a twice weekly service between Belgrade and Toronto re-established direct flights between Serbia and Canada for the first time in more than three decades.

A decade ago, there were only five operators in the Central Europe-North America market (LOT, Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, Air Transat and Air Serbia). In summer 2026 there were eight, with the addition of American Airlines, United Airlines and Hi Sky Romania.

Total capacity was only marginally above pre-pandemic levels this summer and Central Europe-North America market remains an under-served aviation market.