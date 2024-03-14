Cebu Pacific’s short term and long term growth plans – part two: demand potential and challenges
Cebu Pacific’s ambitious growth plans are based on the promise of untapped demand both in the Philippines and the immediate region, and also on initiatives that will finally address the country’s airport infrastructure limitations.
The airline is already one of the most important LCC players in the Asia-Pacific region, and has become the pace-setter in the Philippine domestic market. It is managing to keep its short term capacity rising, and is now negotiating an order for another 100 narrowbody aircraft.
The demographic trends in the Philippine market point to significant potential for demand to soar, certainly enough to justify Cebu Pacific’s planned growth. And Manila’s proximity to major population centres elsewhere in the region should also give the airline greater market scope.
Airport improvements at the main Manila hub and regional airports, and the construction of new airports, will mean that infrastructure will no longer constrain capacity growth to the extent that it has in the past.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.