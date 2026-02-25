Cebu Pacific growth plans hinge on timing of Philippine airport expansion
Cebu Pacific has achieved remarkable levels of growth in recent years, but its next phase of expansion will depend on progress in vital airport infrastructure projects in the Philippines.
The airline pursued a strategy of capacity growth in the immediate post-pandemic years, taking advantage of weakened competition to strengthen its dominant position in the Philippine market.
It has more than 100 aircraft on order to maintain its momentum. However, its growth potential is constrained by congestion at its main hub at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
Cebu Pacific can achieve a certain amount of capacity growth by continuing to upgauge its narrowbodies to Airbus A321neos, and through the use of A330 widebodies.
But it will be the construction of a new airport at Bulacan and expansion of NAIA that will provide scope for significant fleet increases. So these will be the pacing items for decisions to exercise options or place new orders.
Cebu Pacific has managed to boost its capacity, despite engine availability issues in the past several months that grounded many of its Airbus narrowbodies. The good news is that the number of grounded aircraft has declined, however.
The airline's CEO Mike Szucs gave some insights into Cebu's fleet strategy to Aviation Week on the sidelines of the Changi Aviation Summit on 2-Feb-2026, and also updated the grounded aircraft situation.
