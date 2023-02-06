Cebu Pacific closes in on full network recovery; latest capacity gains in international markets
Cebu Pacific plans to complete its return to pre-pandemic operation levels within the next few months, and the airline’s international growth in 2023 will be supported by more deliveries to its widebody and narrowbody fleets.
The Philippine-based LCC estimates that both its system capacity and network will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of Mar-2023.
This will be achieved through increases in frequency and the relaunch of more international routes, particularly in the China market. With its strong domestic network already essentially recovered, system capacity gains will come mainly on the international side.
The airline is rebuilding its widebody fleet and intends to complete its transition from A330ceos to A330neos this year. The addition of new A320neo-family aircraft will be somewhat balanced by the retirement of older Airbus narrowbodies.
