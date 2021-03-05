CDG airport expansion: French government pulls back development
Paris is the latest city where the cancellation, or postponement, or review, of a major airport construction project has been announced.
In this case it is not of the operator’s own volition – Groupe ADP has been told to do it by the French government, for environmental reasons.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second year, and long-standing traffic projections go out the window, operators have to accept that governments are increasingly likely to use the pandemic as a catalyst, if not an excuse, towards ensuring that what future infrastructure there is will be as green as the grass in the Bois de Boulogne.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.