CDG airport expansion: French government pulls back development

Paris is the latest city where the cancellation, or postponement, or review, of a major airport construction project has been announced.

In this case it is not of the operator’s own volition – Groupe ADP has been told to do it by the French government, for environmental reasons.

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second year, and long-standing traffic projections go out the window, operators have to accept that governments are increasingly likely to use the pandemic as a catalyst, if not an excuse, towards ensuring that what future infrastructure there is will be as green as the grass in the Bois de Boulogne.