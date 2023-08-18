Cathay Pacific’s latest orders signal post-recovery growth is back on the agenda
While Cathay Pacific’s return to profitability is a positive sign of its recovery, the airline’s decision to order more narrowbodies is an equally strong indicator of its improving financial health and longer-term growth prospects.
Cathay Pacific has exercised purchase rights for 32 more Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. Although they are not due for delivery for a few more years, the timing of the order shows that the airline is confident it has turned a corner.
Such fleet moves appeared to be a distant prospect a year ago, when Cathay Pacific was still struggling with a host of challenges as it tried to gain momentum and was only operating a fraction of its pre-pandemic capacity.
Now, capacity is accelerating quickly and meeting the airline’s recovery expectations.
And in another encouraging sign, Cathay Pacific is in a sound enough position to set a timeline for repurchasing the shares that the Hong Kong government bought to support the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.