Cathay Pacific faces steep challenge to reach near-term goal
It is no secret that Cathay Pacific is one of the airlines worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its reliance on international connecting traffic. While it has struggled to gain much momentum, the airline is targeting a major boost in capacity by the end of the year.
Cathay wants to reach 30% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the fourth quarter, but this is becoming more challenging as COVID-19 waves continue in some of its core markets. The airline will need governments in Hong Kong and in other countries to ease border restrictions in order to reach its immediate goal.
However, concerns about the dangers of the Delta variant, and a vaccination rate still far short of desired levels, will increase the government’s caution.
The irony is that Hong Kong itself is one of the most successful countries in the region in terms of controlling the pandemic. But this only makes it harder for the government to relax border controls.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.