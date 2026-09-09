Caribbean aviation: Strong tourism, weak foundations

The Caribbean enters the second half of 2026 with a familiar contradiction. Air travel demand is strong, international tourism remains resilient and the wider Latin American and Caribbean airline market continues to outperform the global industry. Yet the region's underlying aviation model remains remarkably fragile.

IATA data shows Latin American and Caribbean airlines recording 6.1% RPK growth in Jul-2026, following 8.3% growth in January, 9.2% in February and 8.4% in March. The regional load factor reached 85.3% in Jan-2026, the highest of any global airline region at the time.

For the Caribbean, however, strong headline traffic should not be mistaken for structural health. The region remains overwhelmingly dependent on international tourism, predominantly from North America, while intra-Caribbean connectivity remains fragmented and expensive.

IATA's connectivity analysis found some major Caribbean markets moving in the wrong direction: Cuba's international connectivity fell another 12% in 2025 and the Bahamas declined 8%.

The fundamental problem is not a lack of passengers. It is the cost and complexity of moving them between islands. High taxes, airport charges, imported fuel, small fleets, regulatory fragmentation and climate exposure create an unusually difficult operating environment.

Caribbean aviation therefore faces a choice that is becoming increasingly urgent: continue extracting value from a resilient tourism market, or finally reform the conditions that prevent that market from generating a genuinely integrated regional air transport system.