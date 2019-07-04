CAPA’s inaugural Canada Aviation Summit: Winnipeg, Sep-2019

CAPA's first ever Canada Aviation Summit, 9/10-Sep-2019

“Winnipeg Airports Authority is excited to partner with CAPA to bring the first ever Canadian CAPA conference to Winnipeg, Manitoba,” announced Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“We are proud to be part of Winnipeg’s recent economic resurgence and look forward to hosting thought leaders that are shaping the future of our industry while working with our community partners to showcase all this region has to offer,” said Mr. Rempel.

Canada has proven to be a hotbed of activity in recent months, with its aviation industry undergoing rapid developments, which are set to change the competitive state of play. Ambitious ULCC start-ups are beginning to make their mark. New partnership arrangements such as the Delta and WestJet joint venture are set to challenge Air Canada’s share of 6th freedom traffic. WestJet’s entry into the low cost long haul market is injecting some much needed dynamism to the market and Air Canada is taking steps to fortify its leading position in the Canadian trans-Atlantic market.

Addressing a dynamic competitive landscape

Peter Harbison, CAPA Chairman Emeritus, stressed the importance of the forum to address these significant industry developments, outline the dynamic competitive landscape and challenge leaders of the Canadian aviation industry to reflect on what is needed to drive the industry forward.

“Canada’s aviation market has been tumultuous in recent months, so this is a crucial time for industry leaders across the region to convene to examine and discuss the current state of the industry. The CAPA Canada Aviation Summit aims to provide a platform to confront the ongoing issues, share opportunities and insights, and debate solutions to the difficult matters in order for the industry as a whole to evolve, progress and succeed,” said Mr. Harbison.

The Summit will gather the ‘who’s who’ of the Canadian aviation industry under one roof, with the agenda boasting an impressive all-star line-up of more than 30 influential industry leaders and expert speakers already confirmed. Headline speakers include -

The speaker list is rounded out by other high calibre C-level executives from the Government of Canada, Travel Manitoba, Canadian Airport Council, TIACA, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and many more.

For more information on the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit including the full agenda, speaker line-up or to register, visit cas19.capaevents.com.

##

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.

Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

For media enquiries please contact:



Daniella Baxter

Head of Marketing

CAPA – Centre for Aviation

P: +61 2 9241 3200

daniella.baxter@centreforaviation.com

Annaliese Vella

Content Marketing Executive

CAPA – Centre for Aviation

P: +61 2 9241 3200

avella@centreforaviation.com