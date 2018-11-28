CAPA to bring World Aviation Outlook Summit to Malta in 2019

World Aviation Outlook Summit comes to Malta in 2019

Hosted by the Ministry for Tourism for Malta, the longstanding annual CAPA Summit will provide an in-depth, big picture overview of the global aviation outlook, as well as a review of trends and challenges facing the industry in the years to come.

Speaking at the closing of the 2018 World Aviation Outlook Summit in Berlin, Germany, CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said: “Malta is a destination steeped in culture and heritage, with a historic legacy unique in the Mediterranean. Malta’s aviation market continues to go from strength to strength and it is for this reason we are delighted to bring our World Aviation Outlook Summit to this vibrant location.”

The Summit, typically attended by prominent airline leaders, will cover a mix of aviation, global macroeconomic, travel and geopolitical topics across a range of keynotes and interactive panel discussions. The Summit complements CAPA’s existing suite of global aviation events and is expected to attract more than 250 senior level executives and decision makers from full service and low cost carriers, airports and industry suppliers.

Maltese Minister Konrad Mizzi welcomed the announcement, stating: “The Maltese islands continue to play host to prestigious events and meetings from all over the world and we are pleased that the tradition will continue with CAPA’s 2019 World Aviation Outlook Summit in December. Malta is establishing itself globally as a leading nation for innovation and excellence and this is reflected in our booming aviation sector, which is a leader in maintenance, aircraft registration, leasing, finance, as well as crew and flight training.”

CAPA Global Aviation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner

The Summit will also feature the global CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, awards which have recognised strategic leadership in the aviation industry since 2002.

Regarded as the pre-eminent awards ceremony for strategic aviation excellence, the CAPA Aviation Awards are intended to reward airlines, airports and individuals that are not only successful but have also provided industry strategic leadership in an always changing environment.

The awards are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship and are researched by an independent panel of judges.

Award categories include CAPA Airline of the Year, CAPA LCC of the Year and CAPA Airport of the Year.

About CAPA - Centre for Aviation:

Established in 1990, Sydney-based CAPA - Centre for Aviation is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, covering worldwide developments.

CAPA runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry.

CAPA has become a highly influential aviation group, with its events platforms helping the aviation sector and leading supplier businesses to stay informed and remain closely connected to industry leaders, driving change and supporting industry evolution.

CAPA attracts the world’s leading airline and industry executive level speakers and attendees at each of its global events held in key aviation markets around the world, reaching more than 350,000 unique website visitors each month.

Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and our passion. Providing our CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight is our business.

