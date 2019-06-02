CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit returns in 2020
(02-Jun-19) CAPA – Centre for Aviation in partnership with Qatar Airways, is pleased to announce the return of the CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit to Doha on 05/06-Feb-2020.
As the first Aeropolitical gathering of its kind in the Middle East, the inaugural Summit in February 2019 was a resounding success, concluding with agreement on the ‘Doha Declaration,’ a manifesto that calls for a political re-commitment to the principles of liberalisation to foster a more flexible regulatory framework for international air transport. The Summit united over 300 local and international delegates to hear from more than 35 expert speakers across the aviation, legal and government sectors.
The 2020 Summit will again invite senior aviation and transport executives, regional and national regulatory authorities, ambassadors, officials and members of academia, to tap into the latest developments in aviation regulation and policy over two-days of meaningful and inspiring discussion. The high-level forum will examine key issues such as regional and global aviation policy trends, liberalisation, the US Big 3 campaign, EU comprehensive agreements, the increasing role of politics in aviation and the role of ICAO.
CAPA’s Chairman Emeritus, Mr Peter Harbison said,
“CAPA continues to pioneer discussion on critical developments that have a significant impact on the aviation industry. Aviation regulation remains a focal point for discussion in the Middle East and across the globe. It’s crucial that we continue to dissect key issues around ownership and control, open skies and market access to ensure the industry propels forward.”
“We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways again in 2020 and we invite all industry leaders to join us in Doha to be part of the discussions and engage with senior decision makers across the industry.”
Qatar Airways, Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said,
“Qatar Airways is delighted to host the CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit again in 2020. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders and senior decision markers to Doha to continue these critical discussions to help promote debate on the future strategic direction and ongoing liberalisation of our industry.”
Established in 1990, CAPA is one of the world’s most trusted sources of independent market intelligence, analysis and data for the aviation and travel industry, with a global network of researchers and analysts located across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
CAPA’s global Summits are regarded as the benchmark in the industry for their thought leadership, valuable networking opportunities and in-depth insight on the issues and trends that shape the global airline industry.
For more information on the CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit or to register, visit qatar20.capaevents.com
A copy of the ‘Doha Declaration’ can be found below.
About CAPA - Centre for Aviation
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA's platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change.
Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow.
About Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft.
A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways has been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, four times.
Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s own brand message - Going Places Together.
Doha Declaration 2019
75 years after the aviation regulatory framework was established, it is time for a serious global review of its relevance today; the “business of freedom” underpins 10% of global GDP. It is too important to be constrained by economic regulation that was designed to meet entirely different conditions.
Recommendation
Governments should:
- Relax restrictive airline ownership and control rules, which underpin the bilateral air services system, constraining rationalisation of market access;
- Increase efforts to encourage plurilateral liberalisation, for example as promoted by the European Union;
- Enhance sustainability – in its broadest meaning – in the aviation sector;
- Actively encourage aeropolitical discussion and further engagement at the highest levels.