CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit returns in 2020

The 2020 Summit will again invite senior aviation and transport executives, regional and national regulatory authorities, ambassadors, officials and members of academia, to tap into the latest developments in aviation regulation and policy over two-days of meaningful and inspiring discussion. The high-level forum will examine key issues such as regional and global aviation policy trends, liberalisation, the US Big 3 campaign, EU comprehensive agreements, the increasing role of politics in aviation and the role of ICAO.

CAPA’s Chairman Emeritus, Mr Peter Harbison said,

“CAPA continues to pioneer discussion on critical developments that have a significant impact on the aviation industry. Aviation regulation remains a focal point for discussion in the Middle East and across the globe. It’s crucial that we continue to dissect key issues around ownership and control, open skies and market access to ensure the industry propels forward.”

“We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways again in 2020 and we invite all industry leaders to join us in Doha to be part of the discussions and engage with senior decision makers across the industry.”

Qatar Airways, Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said,

“Qatar Airways is delighted to host the CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit again in 2020. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders and senior decision markers to Doha to continue these critical discussions to help promote debate on the future strategic direction and ongoing liberalisation of our industry.”

Established in 1990, CAPA is one of the world’s most trusted sources of independent market intelligence, analysis and data for the aviation and travel industry, with a global network of researchers and analysts located across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

CAPA’s global Summits are regarded as the benchmark in the industry for their thought leadership, valuable networking opportunities and in-depth insight on the issues and trends that shape the global airline industry.

For more information on the CAPA-Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit or to register, visit qatar20.capaevents.com

A copy of the ‘Doha Declaration’ can be found below.

