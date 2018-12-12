CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit 5/6 Feb-2019

CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit.

A high level discussion of aviation regulatory issues

The CAPA Summit will tap into some of the dynamic changes taking place in the regulatory environment, as key industry and government figures address open skies in key markets, aviation policy among Middle East nations, the impact of changing airline business models and new aircraft technology and airport/airspace capacity constraints on international air service negotiations.

Key speakers at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit include:

CAPA’s Executive Chairman, Peter Harbison, will provide a global regulatory overview to commence the two-day Summit, examining the current and potential future landscape of market access arrangements around the world. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Mr. Akbar Al Baker will deliver a keynote address on the outlook for Qatar Airways and its progress through one of the most turbulent periods in its development.



CAPA’s Executive Chairman, Peter Harbison said: “We are pleased to be holding this, the inaugural CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, in partnership with Qatar Airways. In a rapidly changing global regulatory environment, the Summit is a timely and important forum for dissecting key issues around ownership and control, open skies and market access. We invite all industry leaders to join us in Doha to engage in dynamic discussions and meet with senior decision makers from airlines and government.”



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker added: “I am delighted to be taking part in the inaugural CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit in Doha. I look forward to discussing a number of important topics in the aviation industry including the strategies for our airline and our future, our investment plans in airport and aviation infrastructure and how Qatar Airways continues to add to the economic development of Qatar.”



The Summit will be CAPA’s first wholly aeropolitical event, bringing together airline executives, chief legal officers and senior counsels, aviation law firms and government officials.

