CAPA partners with ICF for aircraft valuations and lease rates

Announcing the new partnership, Peter Harbison, executive chairman, CAPA says: “We are delighted to be partnering with global consulting and digital services provider, ICF.

This latest era of cooperation with ICF follows years of continuous investment and enhancement to CAPA’s Fleet database by a dedicated, global team of data specialists.

In this new development, ICF will deliver generic market values linked to individual aircraft, current base values and market lease rates, updated monthly.”

ICF launches online aircraft appraisal platform

ICF's truebook™ aircraft valuation platform that will give users real-time access to values and lease rates of current and out-of-production aircraft and engines using ICF’s unique appraisal methodologies. The truebook platform is powered in association with CAPA and CAPA Fleets and will help users reach value insights quicker through search-by-serial number functionality.



“Obtaining an accurate aircraft appraisal is crucial for all members of the aviation finance community--lessors, investors, and airlines--to ensure a fair acquisition or sale; traditionally, it requires time-consuming research and manual data collection to derive an accurate number that accounts for both commercial and technical aspects of an aircraft,” said Stuart Rubin, vice president of ICF’s Aircraft Practice. “As stakeholders require more data, quicker, before completing transactions, truebook combines ICF’s rigorous methodology with the speed and cost effectiveness of a digital platform. We are delighted to be partnering with CAPA in this exciting development.”

About CAPA - Centre for Aviation

Since its establishment in 1990, CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA) has assumed a position as a highly influential aviation group, with its platforms helping the aviation sector and leading supplier businesses to stay informed, remain closely connected to industry leaders, be inspired to drive change and partake in industry evolution.

CAPA is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, covering worldwide developments and reaches more than 350,000 unique website visitors each month. CAPA's Fleet Database and MRO Matrix are now recognised as leading sources for the aviation industry.

CAPA also runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. CAPA’s global events are held in key aviation markets around the world and attract 300 executive level speakers and attendees at its global events.

Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and our passion. Providing our CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight is our business. For more information visit, centreforaviation.com.

About ICF & truebook™

ICF’s aircraft appraisal methodology is backed by multidisciplinary teams of former aviation industry executives and International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT)-certified appraisers as well as a robust spare parts transaction database featuring more than 12 million recent transactions.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with over 5,500 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.