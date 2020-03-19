CAPA Member data – the world's best aviation information

CAPA Members have access to an unprecedented level of data. We want to help you discover it.

For example, Iif you’ve been asked to provide a summary to the board about the aviation impact of coronavirus on your business, CAPA has extensive data.

Using Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in China as a practical case study, here are some tips on how our CAPA Members can quickly navigate our website to gain powerful insights.

At a time like this, current and accurate information is vital for all businesses.